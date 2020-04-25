CONTRACOIN Price Hits $1.20 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $53,482.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00015827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.02552823 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,068 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

