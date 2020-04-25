Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.