Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,694.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

