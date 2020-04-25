Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 73,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 160,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,339. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

