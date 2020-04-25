Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00037757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $545.91 million and $271.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042099 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,663.71 or 1.01073482 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

