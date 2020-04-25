CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $637,037.62

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market cap of $637,037.62 and $98,313.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

