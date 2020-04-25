Couchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,994.39 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,994.39 and $223.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.04446116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.