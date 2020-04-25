Counterparty Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00011208 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Counterparty has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,551.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.38 or 0.03169998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00714140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,342 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

