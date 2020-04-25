COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, COVA has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $381,166.93 and approximately $556,488.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

