Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 615,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 99.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 854.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

