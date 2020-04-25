Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

