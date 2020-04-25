Cred Market Cap Reaches $6.83 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $3.77 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

