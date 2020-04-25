CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $106,962.76 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $106,962.76 and $10,808.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00063936 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.