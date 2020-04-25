Critical Comparison: Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty 22.52% 12.39% 4.19% Saul Centers 22.34% 20.27% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.82 $111.86 million $1.62 9.12 Saul Centers $231.52 million 2.81 $51.72 million $3.08 9.10

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mack Cali Realty and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.87%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.93%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Mack Cali Realty.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

