Crocs’ (CROX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CROX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1,973.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

