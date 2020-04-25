Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) versus Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Critical Survey

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -33.49% -13.29% Endurance International Group -1.11% -1.53% -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and Endurance International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million 30.74 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -74.23 Endurance International Group $1.11 billion 0.35 -$12.35 million ($0.24) -10.96

Endurance International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crowdstrike and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 18 0 2.71 Endurance International Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus price target of $75.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. Endurance International Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.13%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Crowdstrike.

Summary

Endurance International Group beats Crowdstrike on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

