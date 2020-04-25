Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Crown worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $205,314,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $101,258,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $21,422,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

