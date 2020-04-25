Crown Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Crown has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $4,978.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,608.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.79 or 0.03191198 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00742312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,526,894 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

