Cryptaur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,537.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $23,537.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.04446116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,236,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

