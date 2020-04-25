CrypticCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $668.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $133,930.63 and $668.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 79.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00594734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00124892 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00081619 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

