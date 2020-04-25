Cryptocean Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $32,187.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.04434579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009058 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.