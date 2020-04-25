Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46,046.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00006391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and approximately $46,046.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.84 or 0.04413340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

