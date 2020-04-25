Cryptopay (CPAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $13.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.04506199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,365,341 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

