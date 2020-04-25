CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $179,567.75 and $1,040.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.02598188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214767 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

