CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

CTS (NYSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CTS stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $738.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CTS by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

