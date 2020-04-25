CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $330,502.66 and approximately $19,476.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.