CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.