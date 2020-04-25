CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

