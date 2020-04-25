D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $17.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $19.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

NYSE DHI opened at $40.94 on Friday. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

