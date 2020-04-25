DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.04481351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

