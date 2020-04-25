DAOBet (BET) Price Down 6% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 6% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $151,097.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,557.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.03168979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00706580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

