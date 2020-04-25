DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $57,549.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.61 or 0.04510475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013275 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008979 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, STEX, txbit.io and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

