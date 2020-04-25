Dash (DASH) Tops One Day Volume of $847.95 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $84.68 or 0.01120473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, WEX, Coinbe and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $800.86 million and $847.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00051541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,457,614 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

