DaTa eXchange Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.87 or 0.04498480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013263 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

