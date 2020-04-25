Databroker Price Up 15.3% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $4,527.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.19 or 0.04443531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

