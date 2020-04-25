Datacoin Hits Market Cap of $14,987.25 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $14,987.25 and $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004230 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

