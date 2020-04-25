Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $11,685,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $21,886,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,857,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $818,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,928,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,102,805 shares of company stock valued at $43,794,002.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of -278.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

