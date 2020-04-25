Datum (DAT) Market Cap Hits $724,219.68

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Datum has a market capitalization of $724,219.68 and approximately $26,248.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.02603139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.