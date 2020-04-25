Davis R M Inc. Buys 956 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

