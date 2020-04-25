Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $39,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

