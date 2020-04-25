Davis R M Inc. Has $18.26 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Shares of SYK opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

