Davis R M Inc. Has $30.75 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 193,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 76,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

