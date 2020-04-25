Davis R M Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $27,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

USB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

