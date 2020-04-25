Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,570 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

