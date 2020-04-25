Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

