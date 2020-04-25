Davis R M Inc. Sells 20,840 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. ValuEngine cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

