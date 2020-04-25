Davis R M Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

