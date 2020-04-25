Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,446 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 224,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,571 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

