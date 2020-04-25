DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,026.20 ($92.43).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON:DCC traded down GBX 182 ($2.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,376 ($70.72). The company had a trading volume of 257,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,016.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,171.42.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

