DECENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $390,584.12 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $390,584.12 and approximately $150.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECENT has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, BCEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006113 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, ChaoEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.